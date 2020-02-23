|
"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." as quoted by Winnie the Pooh.
Karen Sue Harder Iverson received her wings on February 13, 2020 for her next adventure. Karen was born September 12, 1959 to Theodore and Alice Harder in Shelley, Idaho. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Shelley High School and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Topperettes drill team. Karen continued her education at Utah State University in Logan, Utah where she was Social Chairman in the Chi Omega sorority, was a "Sweetheart" of Sigma Chi fraternity, and a little sister of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) and Sigma Chi fraternities. Karen graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Sociology degree in 1981. It was in Logan that she met the love of her life, Bruce Iverson. They married in 1986, and spent the next 30 years traveling, listening to rock and roll, entertaining, laughing, and loving life. During her time in California she worked as a Human Resource Specialist for Adept Technology in Santa Clara. She found her true calling when she became a mother to Sarah Iverson. Soon after, Madison Iverson, was a welcomed addition to this growing family. Her heart only grew larger in her love for her two daughters. In 1995, the family moved to Salt Lake City where Karen was actively involved in the ladies organization of St. James Episcopal Church as a Vice President. She served in P.E.O. International as President, Vice President and Guard of Chapter A in Utah. She loved holding the office of Guard the most as she was able to "hug" every member at each meeting. Who does not need a good hug from someone that loved welcoming the members in that manner? Karen was a thoughtful, kind and sweet mother, sister, daughter, cousin, and aunt. She grew up spending her weekends at either Grand Targhee Ski Resort or Kelly's Canyon which instilled a life-long love of snow skiing. Karen would always put others first and had a large capacity to love her family. She was known for her witty sense of humor. Every summer the family would venture north to the Harder farm in Idaho where the summers were spent soaking up the sun next to the Snake River. Karen enjoyed going for jet ski rides, riding the tube behind the jet ski, entering the "Circle of Doom", or by simply sleeping on the trampoline at night with her kids and nieces and nephews under the stars. She loved spending time in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico surrounded by her family. She instilled the love of travel with her girls and while in Mexico always made humanitarian trips to orphanages with much-needed supplies. Karen was a devoted, fun-loving mother, who always gave her time and heart!
Karen is survived by her two loving daughters, Sarah Giles Iverson, a soon to be new son-in-law, Michael Okonkwo of Phoenix, AZ, and Madison Rae Iverson and her partner Bill Miller, her sister, Vicki Harder of Salt Lake City, and brother, Doug Harder, fiancé Debby Smith, nephews Coleman (Carey Boelsma), Zack and a niece Courtney, as well as her mother, Alice Harder all of Shelley, Idaho, and David and Margaret Harder-MacPhail of Santa Rosa, CA. She is also survived by her husband's family of Steve (Sherry), Krissy and Ann Iverson along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Iverson, and her father, Theodore Harder.
A celebration of life will be held on February 29th, at St. James Episcopal Church at 7486 Union Park Ave, Midvale, Utah 84047. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Online condolences may be offered at www.neptunesociety.com/location/salt-lake-city. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations or memorial gifts may be made in Karen Iverson's name to P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship at P.E.O., 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312 or the PEO website. Please reference Sarah Iverson as well.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020