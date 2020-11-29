1942 ~ 2020

West Valley, UT-Karen Jacobson Ferguson, passed away on November 19, 2020, at the age of 78. She was with her family in Oklahoma City when she passed. She was born in Provo, Utah on March 5, 1942. Karen was married for 61 years to her high school sweetheart, Verl Ferguson.

Karen is survived by her husband, Verl Ferguson, her daughter Debbie (Thomas) Kastner of Oklahoma City, two grandchildren Tyler and Stephanie and three sisters Kay Hales, Helen Peay and Janika McEwan-Andersen. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold Thornton and Phyllis Jacobson and daughter Cheryl Peterson.

Karen deeply loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, bus trips to Wendover NV, listening to music and going shopping. She also loved animals. She had a kind, generous heart. Her love, joy and hope will live on in our hearts.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am MT on Monday, November 30, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond, OK. Services will be streamed on YouTube. Contact family members for the link.



