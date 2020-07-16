1/1
Karen Kay McIntyre
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
1951 ~ 2020
Karen Kay McIntyre, a long time resident of South Jordan, Utah, died Thursday, July 9th at home with her family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Karen was born November 8, 1951 to Floyd H Eugster and Agnes M Woodbury in Salt Lake City, Utah. Karen married the love of her life, Jack M McIntyre, March 16, 1979 in Hawaii. Karen's ultimate love was her family and taking them on trips all over the world. Karen was generous and caring to a fault, for all. She is survived by her husband Jack McIntyre, children: Matthew, Melissa, Jenifer, and 10 grandchildren. Funeral will be July 20, 2020, 7 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 13001 South 3600 West, Riverton, Utah.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Funeral
07:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Utah
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Utah
13001 South 3600 West
Riverton, UT 84065
8012532795
