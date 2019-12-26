|
|
1933 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Karen L. Nielsen passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah; she was a beloved sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. Karen spent most of her life in Southern California, where she worked evening jobs as a teenager so she could spend her days body surfing at the beach. Her favorite job as an adult was a horseback riding counselor at a Girl Scout Camp. Karen also worked for a number of years for the Ventura County Sherriff's Department. Karen loved the outdoors; she loved cats, dogs and horses. She loved sports of every kind, especially baseball, and spending time at the beach at Santa Monica. She loved to take her nieces horseback riding, and to work with the youth at girls' camp (Campcrafter Program) and in her later years as a Cub Scout Leader. Karen is survived by her two sisters Karla Ney and Kristi Nielsen and preceded in death by her brother Kim Nielsen. Karen is also survived by her nieces Melinda Reed (Jim), Kristen Neilson (Larry), Michelle Anderson (Blaine), Robin Call (Kevin), and five grand nieces, five grand nephews, and 24 great grand nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Crescent Ward Chapel, 89 East 1100 South, Sandy, Utah. View full obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019