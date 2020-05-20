|
|
1947 ~ 2020
Karen Larsen, our sister, aunt, friend and advocate for animals and nature passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born in Holladay, Utah on September 10, 1947 the youngest child of Alva Walter Larsen and Dora Goodrich Larsen. Karen graduated from Olympus High School in 1965. She married Randall Crail III, later divorced. She married Tom Neilson in 1989. Karen worked as a secretary primarily for Ballard Medical.
Karen will be remembered for her love of animals especially dogs, horses and the wild birds which filled her beautiful yard. She loved all of nature. She appreciated the simple things in life. Karen took wonderful care of the things entrusted to her keeping. She kept a very neat home and her yard was filled with a stunning variety of birds, flowers and trees, all lovingly cared for by Karen.
Karen was loyal, beautiful, and enjoyed a good laugh. She could bake up a batch of the most delicious cookies!
Karen is survived by her husband Tom, brother Ray Larsen (Karma), sister Dianne Daniels (John), and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Glen, sister Dolores Bryant, and numerous dogs who loved her greatly. You will be missed, Karen. Much love until we meet again. See ya later, kiddo.
As per Karen's request, no public services will be held.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 20, 2020