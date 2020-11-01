Karen Marie Egli

1937 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 with her husband Ralph by her side. She was born on May 4, 1937, the only child of Milton and Mina Marston. Her young years were spent in Farmington, Utah where she graduated from Davis High. She met her husband, Ralph Egli, in 1958 on a blind date to Lagoon!! They had 3 sons; Kelly who proceeded Karen in death, Joe (Cindy), and Kevin. 2 granddaughters; Angie (Wayne) Hollingshead and Mandy (Ray) Redmond. 6 great grandkids; Heaven, Briahnna, Mikayla, Emily (James), Joey, Bentley. Karen has been suffering with Renal Failure for years. . The family would like to thank everyone down at Fresenius Kidney Care Wasatch Dialysis for taking such good care of her. All of them down there went above and beyond to see to her needs. A special shout out to John Connelly. The goal for the end was to get Ralph and Karen back together again. They have been apart from the very beginning of the corona virus. We were able to reunite them for a week. Both of them quarantined in their room together. We got our wish to getting them reunited before the end. And I think she went with a smile on her face. Ralph's dementia will keep his heart cocooned. We also want to thank everyone at Alta Ridge Memory Care. They made it all possible for us to get Ralph and Karen in the same facility together. They will continue to care for Ralph until he can join the love of his for eternity. Karen will be laid to rest in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Monday, November 2 at 1:00 pm. No service.



