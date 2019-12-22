|
Karen Murray Snarr
Devoted Mother 1947-2019
Murray, UT-Karen Murray Snarr, age 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Murray, UT on December 18, 2019 after a valiant battle with multiple sclerosis which was recently complicated by rapidly advancing dementia. Karen Murray Snarr was born on December 1, 1947 in Murray, UT. She was the daughter of Leo Anthony Murray and Betty Lou Nielson and the eldest of six siblings. She grew up in Murray and graduated from Murray High School in 1966. On June 30, 1967, Karen married her loving husband Grover Keith Snarr in the Salt Lake Temple. They are parents to five children, 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years Keith, their children and partners Jeff (Lisa Rosado), Greg (Cheryl Malm), Kimberly (John Madsen), Brandon (Mandy), and Jason (Dustin Bartholomew). Her surviving siblings include Alan Murray (Ruth), Scott Murray (Rosie), David Murray (Toni), Linda Webb (Dave) and Paul Murray (Lynn Sams). Preceded in death by her parents.
Karen is known as a beautiful, loving, trusted and loyal friend, sweetheart, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings in Primary, Young Women's and Relief Society. She had a beautiful singing voice and often sang with her husband Keith, and in the Little Cottonwood 18th Ward Choir.
Karen will be remembered for her friendly and caring personality, her kind heart and the love she had for her husband and family. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing games, coloring, collecting dolls, collecting books (especially Little Golden Books and pioneer history), hunting for treasures at thrift shops, and watching TV (news, westerns and game shows).
Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray, UT. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 with a viewing one hour prior at 10:00 AM at the Brownstone Chapel, 6410 South 725 East, Murray UT. Interment will follow at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S. Vine St., Murray, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019