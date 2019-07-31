Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Karen P. George


1935 - 2019
Karen P. George Obituary
Karen P. George
1935 - 2019
On Sunday, July 28th, 2019, Karen P. George, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully. Survived by her husband Tom and five children; Linda (Jim) Yorgason, Tom Jr. (Kelley) George, Anna (Victor) Hill, Kristina (John) Sprik, Michael George and her two very dear nieces Bonnie (Jim) Luff, and Sue George. The greatest joys of her life were her grandchildren. Karen is also survived by her sister, Katherine Wilson and brother, Ray Paramore (Nancy), her cousins, nieces and nephews. Always young at heart, Karen spent over 35 years at the University of Utah Bookstore working with and among the students, a job she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 6:00-8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, on Friday, August 2nd at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Utah. Visit www.starksfuneral.com to view tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
