Karen Renee Bench Young
1961 ~ 2020
Karen Young died peacefully at home on August 8, 2020. A lifelong resident of Salt Lake Valley, Karen was born August 9, 1961 to Evelyn Miecke Bench and Keith Bench. She married Rod Young in 1981 and in 1987 had their daughter Chandra. Though she and Rod divorced in 2005, they remained best friends. Karen, Rod, and Chandra all lived within 2 miles of each other and got together often.
Karen was full of life and dove head-first into the things that interested her. Karen was known for her spunk, loud music, organizational skills, jello shots, ornate gift-wrapping abilities, and annual haunted houses in their garage. She has always been "the responsible one" and the glue of the family. Though she never believed it, Karen was a social butterfly and always knew how to entertain. She spent endless hours putting together events for neighborhood kids and planning numerous parties and camping trips for friends and family. Everything she planned turned into a memorable event. Karen's friends and family all knew she was stubborn and fiery but that she also had a gift for making those around her feel seen and validated. She was empathetic, tender-hearted, an incredible listener, and was unmatched in her ability to make people feel like a million bucks.
Family, friends, her dog Daisy, music (Classic Rock in particular), and the business she created from scratch were Karen's favorite things in life. She was a life-long seeker of truth, and we're sure she's excited by what she's experiencing now in the afterlife.
Karen is preceded in death by her son Canyon and by her brother Bart Bench. She is survived by Rodger Young, Chandra Young, her parents Evelyn Bench and Keith (Ranee) Bench, and her siblings Ramona Brereton, Larry (Doreen) Bench, Kari (Richard) Scott, and Brad (Wendy) Bench.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Karen on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm, Monday thru Saturday to make a reservation for the time you wish to attend. The courtesy of wearing a mask is requested.
Please share your photos and memories with the family and read an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com
.