Karen S Grant
1943~2019
Riverton, UT-Karen S. Grant passed away October 10, 2019 in Riverton, Utah. Karen was born April 2, 1943 in Murray, Utah to Gilbert and Oral Sears. She married F. Doyle Grant on March 14, 1964. She was an avid gardener who enjoyed spending time in her vegetable garden. Everyone who visited her home got to witness her green thumb and talent for growing houseplants. She always enjoyed having family around her, throwing impromptu BBQ's or card games at the drop of the word. Everyone was always welcome to stop by for a quick visit or stay for hours. Having her family close by was her greatest joy of all.
She is survived by her son, Mark (Debbie), daughter Jennie (Eric), brother Bruce (Sandy), four grandchildren, Tana (Rusty), Marty, Megan and Hayden, as well as two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Logan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Oral Sears, her husband, Doyle Grant, and sisters Dee and Bonnie.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior. Family and family may call at a viewing on October 17 from 6-8 pm. Viewing and services will be held at Memorial Mountain View 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, interment to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019