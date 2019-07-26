|
1944-2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Karen S Jacobsen, devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Karen passed away Friday July 12, 2019 after a 35 year battle with Lyme disease. Born in Seattle Washington, Karen moved to Salt Lake City at age 15. She met and married the love of her life Richard "Mike" Jacobsen while attending Business College.
Karen was a strong, positive and joyful person, fiercely loyal to those close to her. She was our confidant and roll model with a quick wit, infectious laugh and a wonderful sense of humor even as her health deteriorated.
She was active in the women's rights movement in its early days and traveled to Washington DC several times to represent the women of Utah. Her unique sense of style brought her many successful years as a personal shopper for Nordstrom. Her charming personality and sharp mind allowed her to build a successful real estate career.
She was the beloved mother to 3 children, Shaun (Angela Carlson) Jacobsen, Kristan (Steve) Griffin and Shane Jacobsen. She had 5 grand children whom she adored, Meredith, Hayden, Nathan, Brody and Lily. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike Jacobsen.
Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of her children in whom she instilled confidence, strong values and the ability to find joy in the smallest thing. She passed on to them her creativity, integrity and her wonderful sense of humor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019