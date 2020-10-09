1/1
Karen Thygerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1940 ~ 2020
Our lovely beloved Jean KAREN Thygerson passed away October 2, 2020 at 79.
She was born in Richmond CA. on November 1, 1940 to Jane and Martin Pramme. She was very active until the last week. She loved golfing, snow and water skiing, scuba diving, farming and long motorcycle rides. The absolute best lady ever; wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Preceded in death by son Todd Bennion, sister Nelda Finney, brother Duane Pramme and great granddaughter Hanna Heron. Survived by husband Ike Thygerson, daughter Torrey Drown (Brad), grand daughters Annika Heron (Ryan) and Alicia Horne (Ryan), grandson Eric Anderson (Kalani Nelford) and great granddaughters Riley Heron and Scarlett Horne.
Her career lasted 35 years with the Newspaper Agency Corp. She was an active member of Dixie Elks Lodge in St George Utah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 7, 2020
Karen was one of the dearest ladIt’s I’ve had the opportunity to know. We have laughed and cried , through life’s ups and downs. . I loved Karen dearly, and will miss her always. I’m grateful to Ike , I think he completed her . There was a peace within her, that Ike brought to her. I’m so glad she was happy . Alisha. She was your cute and darling Gramma. Torrey . She was so very proud of you. And everything you have accomplished, she love your children. And their children too. For now I’m happy for her to finally be reunited with Todd , We were all truly blessed to have Karen part of our journey. All my love Jeanne.
Jeanne Owen
Friend
October 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Ike and family. We shall really miss our sister Elk.
Brian and Pat Kwake
Friend
October 6, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and Karen today and always. Love to the family!
Maxune Thurston
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved