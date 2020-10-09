1940 ~ 2020

Our lovely beloved Jean KAREN Thygerson passed away October 2, 2020 at 79.

She was born in Richmond CA. on November 1, 1940 to Jane and Martin Pramme. She was very active until the last week. She loved golfing, snow and water skiing, scuba diving, farming and long motorcycle rides. The absolute best lady ever; wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Preceded in death by son Todd Bennion, sister Nelda Finney, brother Duane Pramme and great granddaughter Hanna Heron. Survived by husband Ike Thygerson, daughter Torrey Drown (Brad), grand daughters Annika Heron (Ryan) and Alicia Horne (Ryan), grandson Eric Anderson (Kalani Nelford) and great granddaughters Riley Heron and Scarlett Horne.

Her career lasted 35 years with the Newspaper Agency Corp. She was an active member of Dixie Elks Lodge in St George Utah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store