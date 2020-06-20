1938 ~ 2020
Our loving mother, Karen Youngreen, passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 17th 2020. Karen was born in 1938 in Delta CO as the first child to Clyde and Alma Theobold. The family moved to Salt Lake City in 1952. She later moved to Hunter where she met her sweetheart Calvin Youngreen. They were proud members of the Cyprus High Class of 56. Cal and Karen were married in 1959 and together raised three children. Karen had a love for music and was an accomplished piano player. She was always happy to sing or play without provocation. After Calvin retired, she would frequently accompany him on his adventures often bringing a portable keyboard to entertain anyone who would listen. She worked as an executive assistant on an off during her younger years, but her preference was to be at home. Her desire for seclusion became stronger after the love of her life and primary protector, Calvin, passed away in 2012. She loved being at home and was able to remain there until last year.
Karen is survived by her children: Bob (Michelle), Dave (Claudia) and Teresa (Don), brothers, Reford and Ron. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jerry and sister Susan.
Special thanks to caring staff at The Sheridan in South Jordan.
Graveside services for Karen will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Valley View Memorial Park-Garden Hope, 4400 West 4100 South in West Valley City.
Condolences can be sent to valleyviewfh.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.