Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
Wasatch Lawn
Resources
More Obituaries for Karin Erickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karin Erickson


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karin Erickson Obituary
1954 ~ 2020
Karin Jo Erickson left her earthly bonds on Friday, January 31, 2020 and no doubt danced her way into the waiting arms of her loving dad, grandparents and her uncle Lynn.
She was born March 15, 1954 to William and Georgina Erickson, in Bend, Oregon. The three of them lived happily there together, until Bill passed, and then Karin and her mother moved back with family to Salt Lake City in 1985.
Though Karin was afflicted at birth with cerebral palsy, and thus was never able to speak or walk, she had a quick mind, infectious smile and a compassionate spirit and was the most passionate and dedicated JAZZ fan! She was always so excited to travel and was always up for an adventure!
Karin was preceded in death by her father, Bill, uncles, Orin and Lynn, and aunt Susie. She is survived by her loving mother, Georgina, and her aunts LaVon Barker, Bonnie (Jim) Freeman and her uncle Richard (Kim) Barker, as well as many cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Caretakers from CNS, especially Joelle.
A viewing will be held at Larkin Mortuary at 260 E South Temple on Tuesday, February 4th Noon - 1:45 and interment to follow at 2:30 PM at Wasatch Lawn.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -