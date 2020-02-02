|
|
1954 ~ 2020
Karin Jo Erickson left her earthly bonds on Friday, January 31, 2020 and no doubt danced her way into the waiting arms of her loving dad, grandparents and her uncle Lynn.
She was born March 15, 1954 to William and Georgina Erickson, in Bend, Oregon. The three of them lived happily there together, until Bill passed, and then Karin and her mother moved back with family to Salt Lake City in 1985.
Though Karin was afflicted at birth with cerebral palsy, and thus was never able to speak or walk, she had a quick mind, infectious smile and a compassionate spirit and was the most passionate and dedicated JAZZ fan! She was always so excited to travel and was always up for an adventure!
Karin was preceded in death by her father, Bill, uncles, Orin and Lynn, and aunt Susie. She is survived by her loving mother, Georgina, and her aunts LaVon Barker, Bonnie (Jim) Freeman and her uncle Richard (Kim) Barker, as well as many cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice Caretakers from CNS, especially Joelle.
A viewing will be held at Larkin Mortuary at 260 E South Temple on Tuesday, February 4th Noon - 1:45 and interment to follow at 2:30 PM at Wasatch Lawn.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020