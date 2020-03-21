Home

Karl A. Hauptfleisch


1930 - 2020
Karl A. Hauptfleisch Obituary
Karl A. Hauptfleisch
5/24/1930 ~ 3/18/2020
Karl was born in Ogden, UT to Marion Tischer and August Hauptfleisch. He attended West High School, University of Utah, Henagar Business College, and Realtor School. He married Kathryn Abegglen in Las Vegas, NV May 29, 1952. Karl served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Shell Oil Co., O'Brien Enterprises, and USU Extension Services-SLC, UT, and was a master gardener.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; son, Daniel Karl (Dana) Hauptfleisch; daughter, MariAnn Madsen; 6 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held for private family members and a graveside service will be held by invitation only. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020
