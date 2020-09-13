1/1
Karl Allen Hasenoehrl
1968 ~ 2020
Karl Allen Hasenoehrl, Age 52 born June 6, 1968 in Ogden, UT. Karl passed away at home with his wife in Tucson, AZ on August 12, 2020. Karl is survived by his wife Debra Hasenoehrl of Tucson, AZ, his 2 step-children, who he raised as his own children, Chris Petric and Chelsey Petric, as well as 3 grandchildren Taylan of Hugoton, KS, Kali and Milli of Midvale, UT. Karl is also survived by his 3 siblings, Eric Hasenoehrl of Cincinnati, OH, Gretchen Hasenoehrl of Hyde Park, UT and David Jones of Ogden, UT.
Karl moved to Tucson in 2005 from Ogden, UT where he worked for Waste Management as a garbage truck driver for 10 years, he continued driving trucks for Waste Management in Tucson for another 5 years before he had to retire due to health issues. Karl had quite a large collection of Garbage Truck miniatures which showed his love for the job that he did for 15 years. Karl also liked to hunt, fish and play golf.
Karl will be remembered at a Celebration of Life on October 3, 2020 from 12:00-4:00 PM at 439 E Acoma Rd, Midvale, UT. In Lieu of flowers the family would appreciate your valuable contribution to the Karl Hasenoehrl Celebration of Life fund (link: https://gf.me/u/yscr8w)
to assist them with memorial expenses.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
