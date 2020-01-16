Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Karl Heinz Buervenich


1939 - 2020
Karl Heinz Buervenich Obituary
Karl Heinz Buervenich was born on September 24, 1939 (80) in Cologne, Germany. He passed away on January 10,2020 after a long brave fight with dementia and emphysema.
He immigrated to Utah in 1965 to start his own business. He also meet the love of his life here and they were married on July 5, 1972 in Farmington, Utah.
Karl started his business in 1966 Karl's European Car Service and ran it successfully until he retired in 2008.
Karl loved working on cars and racing. He owned a race car and traveled extensively across the west coast with his team for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Erika, children Thomas, Mark (Diane) and Melanie, and many grandchildren and great grand children.
There will be a celebration of life, Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
