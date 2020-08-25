1/1
Karma Lynne Bryan
1938 - 2020
Karma Lynne Bryan
Feb. 12, 1938 - Aug. 23, 2020
Karma Lynne Shrives Bryan passed away, on Aug. 23, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. Born in Preston Idaho in 1938, to Alton James Shrives and Genevieve Davis Shrives. Lynne married her sweetheart, Ellis Bryan, on March 14, 1958 in Franklin, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
A viewing will be held Thurs. Aug. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 East Bengal Blvd. (7600 South). A graveside funeral service for Lynne's immediate family will be held Friday, August 28, 2020. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
