Karyl Ann McKean
Karyl Ann Ikerd "Kay" McKean
1929 ~ 2020
Surrounded by loving family Kay McKean peacefully passed away on September 23, 2020. Born July 15, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, to Kenneth and Virginia (Seagle) Ikerd, Kay was the youngest of three children.
Kay was an A+ Honors student athlete and 1947 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis, Indiana; she remained an active and supportive alumnus throughout her life. The summer of 1947 brought new adventures when Kay moved to Ketchum, Idaho to live with her sister and brother-in-law Charlie and Marvel (Ikerd) Day and met her future husband Thomas "Tom" McKean. Kay and Tom were married in 1948 and together had six children; they later divorced in 1974.
Our mother was a beautiful, smart, and strong woman. Although a stay-at-home mother of six children, Kay found time to support the United Way, sell Avon, and be involved in Cub Scouts as a Den Mother and volunteer. Later she dedicated several years providing loving care to her daughter, Katie (McKean) Seidel, as she battled and then passed from a brain tumor. Kay retired from 7-Eleven where she was beloved by the many customers she called "family".
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, sister, middle daughter, and first grandchild, Miles Gilmore. Survivors include her sibling Ed Ikerd; children: Tom McKean, Leslie (Doug) Gilmore, Ken (Maureen) McKean, Scott (Annie) McKean, and Liza (Rick) Gleason; 16 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, funeral arrangements were made by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapels where Kay was cremated and then laid to rest in a private family ceremony on October 1, 2020 next to her beloved daughter and father at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery in Sandy, Utah.
For online condolences and extended life sketch, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com/obituaries

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
