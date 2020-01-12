|
Katherine "Patty" Hine Shaha
In Loving Memory
Katherine "Patty" Hine Shaha, who lived her last years in Draper, Utah, died peacefully in her sleep on December 22nd, 2019, at the age 0f 90.
Patty was born and raised in West Los Angeles and as a child spent her summers at Venice Beach where her grandmother had built the first apartment building in the area. Patty loved the beach her whole life and returned there many times.
After high school, Patty attended UCLA where she studied sociology and art. There she met and married James "Jim" H. Shaha. After college, Jim entered the U.S. Army, and the couple's travels began. They lived all over the U.S. and spent four years in Argentina and two years in Bolivia while raising their five children. Patty was a stalwart Army wife and, during over twenty-eight years of military service, endured Jim's many absences including his participation in the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. During their sixty-three years of marriage, Patty and Jim had many adventures including sliding over the Andes Mountains with the family on an icy dirt road, driving several times on "the world's most dangerous road" in Bolivia, and cruising down the Amazon River.
Patty and Jim joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple. Patty was actively involved in the Church all the rest of her life and served in many capacities. She loved the stories of Jesus and exemplified His compassion in her own life. Patty and Jim served a mission in Bilbao, Spain, and afterward moved to Porterville, California, where they spent many years volunteering at Sante Fe and Monte Vista Elementary Schools teaching children to read.
Patty loved the art of Van Gogh and the music of Rachmaninoff. She taught her children and grandchildren to "pull themselves together" and get through tough times with determination and a sense of humor. She always said, "Shahas don't quit." She also said that in the face of difficulties you can either laugh or cry, so you might as well laugh! Her main goal was to have everyone in the family get along and be best friends-and she succeeded.
Patty was fun-loving and always intensely interested in people, reading about Mt. Everest and Queen Elizabeth, working puzzles, and sharing the life skills learned from her beloved "Mummy," and of course from Dr. Phil. Everyone loved to be around her and her little dog Macho. She loved sunflowers, and that's what she was like. No matter what, she always looked for things to be happy about. We will miss her spunk, her enthusiasm for life, her words of wisdom, her empathy and compassion for the less fortunate, and her legendary common sense.
Patty was predeceased by her husband Jim, her parents Robert and Elizabeth Hine, her twin brother, Richard "Dick" Hine and older brother Robert Hine, and her son, Steven Henry Shaha. She is survived by her son Patrick James Shaha (Nancy) of Herriman, UT; Robert Hine Shaha (Melanie) of Gilbert, AZ; Elizabeth Ella Stockton (Bryan) of Minden, NV; and Katherine Adeline Tanner (Stephen) of Fairfax, VA; twenty-one grandchildren, and thirty-seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, caregivers and other staff at Sunrise of Sandy, Utah, for their loving kindness and care during our mother's last three years of life.
Patty donated her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine. The family will hold a memorial service in her honor in July 2020.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020