Katherine Meadows Larsen Dickson
1931 ~ 2019
Katherine Meadows Larsen Dickson passed away peacefully March 9, 2019 in her home. She was born in Ripley, Mississippi on September 15, 1931 to Jacob Jackson Meadows and Ada Gladys James. Katherine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dee Miner Dickson; and her infant son, Stephen Joel Larsen. She is survived by nine children: Phyllis (Allen), Renae (Earl), Connie (Bill), Kathy (Barry), Jim (Marianne), Alan (Ruth), Mike (Laura), Nathan (Jennifer), Emily (Jeremy); 4 step daughters; Diane (Craig), Judy (Don), Deb (Craig), Janean (Mark); 42 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; and by her brothers and sisters: Kyle, Kenneth, Kluann, Karma, and Kevin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Falcon Hill Ward Chapel, 2130 E Gyrfalcon Dr. (10000 South). Interment will be at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South. For a complete obituary or to leave condolences, visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019