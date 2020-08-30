1/2
Katherine Yeates Haws Cochrane
Katherine Yeates Haws Cochrane
1937~2020
Katherine Yeates Haws Cochrane, age 83, passed away on August 25, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. She was born May 5, 1937 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Vesta Yeates and Wilford Haws. She married James Evans Cochrane on April 20, 1963. Katherine loved needle point, ceramics, crocheting, gourmet cooking, and was an avid reader. She is survived by her children, Kerry Aileen Cochrane, West Jordan; Brennan Kelley (Cindy) Cochrane, West Jordan; Michael (Wendy) Cochrane, Eagle Mountain; Joan Hansen, Herriman; Lynn (Mike) Anderson, Boise, Idaho; Jim (Linda) Cochrane, West Jordan; Margaret Griffin, Salt Lake, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vesta Yeates and Wilford Haws; husband, James Evans Cochrane; children, Stephen Shane Cochrane and Pat Thomas; and grandchildren, P. Kegan Cochrane and Christopher. Graveside services for Katherine will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, UT. A special thanks to Katherine's granddaughter Shaelah K. Cochrane.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Mountain View
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
August 27, 2020
