|
|
Kathern was born Nov. 15, 1925, to Irva Whitmore and Lenhart Grimm in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Granite High School, and then graduated from the University of Utah, first with a BS and then with an MBA. She also attended BYU for graduate work. She was called on a two-year mission to Mexico, where she served in various cities throughout the republic, including a year in Mexico City. After her mission she served as a stake missionary for a year, then she was transferred to the Salt Lake County Regional Mission for two years where she worked with the Hispanic Community. Most of her church service was serving as an organist. But she also taught Gospel Doctrine, Relief Society and YWMIA. She also served on the young women's stake board.
She loved to travel and visited many countries. A fascination for the Mexican culture and Central American ancient ruins and archeology and their possible relationship with the Book of Mormon stayed with her throughout her life.
She owned her own business and worked as a Certified Public Accountant. She was a member of the Utah association of CPA's and in 2012 the association made her a life member after 50 years of membership.
She married Clyde Balmforth in the Salt Lake Temple on February 14,1975. He passed away in 1975 due to an automobile accident. Surviving here are nieces and nephews Kaylynn Jensen (Roger), Brent Grimm (Rolene), Craig Grimm (Monica), Duane Grimm (Christina), and Earle Grimm (Lisa) all of Salt Lake City, and 15 grand nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on February 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. At the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel at 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, A viewing will precede the funeral services at 10:00AM. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020