Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Setterberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Anderton Ferguson Setterberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Anderton Ferguson Setterberg Obituary
Kathleen Anderton
Ferguson Setterberg
August 11, 1928 - April 4, 2019

Happy Heavenly Birthday
Birthday wishes I send today - to a STAR in the SKY not far away. Engraved in GOLD on a cloud above - just for you, with all my LOVE.
KIND was your nature, TRUE were your ways, We will TREASURE your MEMORY, for the rest of our days.
Please put your arms around her LORD, don't leave her on her own. For today is my MOM'S BIRTHDAY, her first away from HOME.
With an ache in my HEART, I whispered low, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Mom, I MISS you so !
Much Love, Marilyn
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.