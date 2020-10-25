1/1
Kathleen Bianchi
1944 - 2020
Kathleen Lucas Bianchi was born on July 12, 1944 to Richard and Odessa Lucas. She passed away unexpectedly on October 22. Kathy graduated from Bingham High School. She married, Ronald J. Bianchi on August 24, 1963. They had 57 wonderful years together. Kathy found happiness when her family all came together for the holidays and family vacations. She looked forward to our annual family camping trip to Defa's and that her kids and grandkids loved the trip, as much as she did. She was born and raised in South Jordan and remained living there her entire life. She was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and participated in the choir and women's group.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald J. Bianchi. Her children Ronnie (Renee) Bianchi Jr., Brenda (Chad) Pickett, Steve (Aimee) Bianchi and Tony Bianchi. 12 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Sisters, Claudia (Glen) Troester, Kristine (Dave) Madsen and Cindy Roberts. Brother-in-law, Russell Bianchi. Brothers Richard (Vicki) Lucas and Raymond Lucas, both deceased. She also had many nieces and nephews, who adopted her as their Nana.
Family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Jordan Valley Hospital for the care of their mom.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 27th at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 300 East 11800 South, Draper Utah. Viewing will be held on Monday, October 26th from 6-7:30pm, with a rosary service at 7:30 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for you to donate to your favorite charity. Everyone is welcome, masks and social distancing required. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
