Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillcrest 6th Ward
8485 S. 1000 East
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
Kathleen Chipman Felt


1952 - 2019
Kathleen Chipman Felt Obituary
1952 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our loving Mother, Aunt and Friend, Kathy Felt passed away at her home on August 27th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with MS. Kathy was born on September 11, 1952 to Lester and Leone Chipman. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 11:00 at Hillcrest 6th Ward, 8485 S. 1000 East, Sandy, UT. A Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to services. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
