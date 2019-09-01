|
1952 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Our loving Mother, Aunt and Friend, Kathy Felt passed away at her home on August 27th, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with MS. Kathy was born on September 11, 1952 to Lester and Leone Chipman. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 6th, 2019 at 11:00 at Hillcrest 6th Ward, 8485 S. 1000 East, Sandy, UT. A Viewing will be held 1 hour prior to services. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019