Kathy Vest
1950 ~ 2019
Kathleen Fay Morgado Vest passed away peacefully with family by her side the evening of April 22, 2019. Born on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1950 in Manila, Philippines, Kathy was then raised in Honolulu, Hawaii and the Aloha Spirit never left her when she made her new home in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a lover of both the ocean and the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Kathy worked nearly 30 years for the Granite School District where she made many lifelong friends. She was a kind and cheerful spirit and never met a stranger; she was always a friend to everyone.
She is survived by her daughters, Jodi Vest (Noah Rosales), Maile Vest Philpott, and Robin Vest; brothers Jaren Hancock (Sharon) and Brent Hancock (Dorothy); six adoring grandchildren; four loving nieces and nephews; and her Oquirrh Shadows family. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Vest; her daughter, Jamie Vest; and parents Ernest and Fay Morgado.
Services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road; visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Kathy was a lover of all animals, and had many special canine companions throughout her life, we ask in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Human Society of Utah, P.O. Box 573659, Murray, Utah 84157-3659, ATTN: Development Department.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019