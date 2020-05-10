|
|
Kathleen Hardy
1947 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Kathleen Hardy passed away from pre-existing conditions coupled with COVID-19 on May 1, 2020. She was the only child of Howard Reynolds Hardy and Vera Grace Murphy. Her father passed away when she was 11 years old and for the next 39 years her best friend and traveling companion was her dear mother, until she passed away in 1999. Together, they loved camping and exploring, particularly in the Great Basin Area. Kathy had a keen mind and was an insatiable reader-surrounding herself with every genre of literature, the daily newspaper and challenging word games. She graduated from the University of Utah in Elementary Education, wanting to follow in her mother's foot steps as a teacher, but quickly realized teaching young children was not her forte.
After graduating with a master's degree in public administration, Kathy embarked on a career serving the people of Utah as a manager in several state agencies. Her last job was working for the State Health Department writing grants in the medical licensing department. Many citizens were blessed with grants because of Kathy's brilliant writing skills. She was a great conversationalist, always expressing strong opinions-particularly in politics. Her love of teaching adults was enriched by her depth of knowledge on multiple levels. In spite of many health challenges she was always cheerful, preferring to converse intellectually rather than dwelling on the negative.
She was sealed to her parents in the Jordan River Temple in 2018. For many years, Kathy patiently anticipated a great reunion with her deceased parents and extended family. Now that reunion is taking place.
Kathy will be missed by her many cousins and their families, as well as her friends and associates at Highland Cove.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020