1938 ~ 2020

She is finally with the Angels! Kathleen passed away peacefully on 9-06-20.

She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Vaculin. Survived by her daughter Heidi R Chatelain, Step children Mike (Roxie) Vaculin, Jerry (Laurin) Vaculin, Mary Jo Vaculin Palmer, Pat (Palla) Vaculin and her two Best friends Tiger and Tobie. For all who knew her she was loved by everyone. We will miss you very much. Love, Your Family!



