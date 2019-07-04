|
|
Kathleen Lambert
1955 ~ 2019
Kathleen Lambert passed away July 1, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah and on Saturday, July 6, from 9:00-9:45 am at the Church Meetinghouse at 7925 South 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah with the funeral following at 10:00 am. Burial at Vernal City Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 4, 2019