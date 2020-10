Kathleen "Kay"Olsen Andersen1925 - 2020Kathleen "Kay" Olsen Andersen passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 at the age of 95. Born April 13, 1925 in Scipio Utah to Kenneth Leroy Olsen and Emily Anna Peterson Olsen.At the age of eight, her family moved to Salt Lake City where she grew up with her three sisters. Kay married her sweetheart Boyd Devere Andersen on August 12, 1948 in the Logan Temple and raised five wonderful children together. Kay was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for ZCMI as a sales representative for over 50 years.Kay is survived by her daughters Judy Carr, Marsha Collier, Laurel Knight, son Kelly (DeAnn) Andersen, daughter-in-law Ludaun Rigdon and sister Beverly Bastian, 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband Boyd, son Kerry, sons-in-law Roger, Dan, and Steve, as well as two grandsons, sisters Lenore and Rayola.Private services have been held. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, Sandy, UT.Please share a memory or leave a condolence at larkincares.com