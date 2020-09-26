1/2
Kathleen Poll McAffee
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Kathleen Poll McAffee passed away peacefully at home on September 21, 2020. She was born January 10,1946 to Kathryn and William Poll. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11 AM at the Midvalley Chapel located at 1050 E. Chapel Hill Drive Midvale, Utah with a viewing held one hour prior. A viewing will also be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive SLC, Utah. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
SEP
28
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Midvalley Chapel
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Midvalley Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
