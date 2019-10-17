Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin & Sons Mortuary
496 24th Street
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-5505
Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
The First Unitarian Church
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Powers


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Powers Obituary
Kathleen Powers
1935 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Kathleen Powers, born to Fredericka Van Peski Lustig and Robert McLeese on February 8, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT. Kathleen was Preceded in death by: Her ex-husband, Bill; mother, father and step-father Willy; two beloved nephews, Troy and David; two beloved nieces, Pam and Heather. Services will be held Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at 3:00 pm at The First Unitarian Church, Salt Lake
City, UT. For condolences, please visit
www.LarkinCares.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now