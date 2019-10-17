|
|
Kathleen Powers
1935 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Kathleen Powers, born to Fredericka Van Peski Lustig and Robert McLeese on February 8, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT. Kathleen was Preceded in death by: Her ex-husband, Bill; mother, father and step-father Willy; two beloved nephews, Troy and David; two beloved nieces, Pam and Heather. Services will be held Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at 3:00 pm at The First Unitarian Church, Salt Lake
City, UT. For condolences, please visit
www.LarkinCares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019