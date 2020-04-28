|
1946 ~ 2020
Kathleen (Kate) Ruth Carlson, peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 73 in Phoenix, AZ from complications of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and non-specific interstitial pneumonia.
She was born to Robert and Alice Ashworth on June 4, 1946 in Las Vegas, Nevada and is survived by her son, Jason Mannos (Melanie) and three beloved grandchildren: Olivia (16), Addison (14) and Wei Wei Michael (13).
She is also survived by her brother Garry Carlson, sister Annette Davis (Jerry), nieces Dawn Siddoway and Darcy Carlson and many special friends and relatives.
Kate truly loved the experiences of life and had an infectious laugh. Some of her greatest joy was found in travelling and spending quality time with her loving grandchildren. She believed that if you were lucky enough to have a handful of close friends, then your life was radiantly fulfilled.
Kate gave the good fight, always kept an upbeat attitude and made sure those around her were happy and smiling.
She will be missed by everyone and will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 28, 2020