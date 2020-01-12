|
1925 - 2020
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother Kathleen R. French, after a long and joyously blessed life, passed away peacefully with family at her side in the early morning hours of Friday, January 10, 2020.
Kathleen was born September 1st , 1925 in Garnett Kansas, the only child of Ruth and Edward Foltz.
She married the love of her life, Robert Orin French, February 26, 1949 in Manhattan Kansas. She and Robert left Kansas in 1950 and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah so that they could continue their education at the University of Utah. They were married for 33 years until Robert's death April 4th, 1982.
Born and raised on a Kansas farm, growing up a child during the Great Depression and being a young adult during WWII had a profound effect on Kathleen's life. This was evident in her work ethic, her dedication to her children and family and her strong belief in her Catholic faith.
Farm stories abounded in our family with chickens, horses, cows, churning butter, home brew, pies from scratch and being lost in the corn fields just some of the subject matter. Kathleen was a master cook. Her sweet and sour meatballs are the best. Kathleen had green thumbs, her roses were sensational, her vegetables and flowers thrived. Cats, dogs and a menagerie of other pets were all part of her house.
As a mother, Kathleen was absorbed in her children's activities inside and outside the house, She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, taught catechism class and was a fixture in many groups, activities and charitable events at the Cathedral of the Madeleine Catholic Parish where she has been a devout member since moving to Salt Lake City. For many years she participated as an election judge for Salt Lake County elections.
She was an avid reader, never missed a day of the newspaper and a solid democrat until the very end. She loved those camping and road trips to Southern Utah, Glacier NP, Yellowstone NP, Grand Canyon NP and Arches NP. She was a librarian, educator, editor and she had the best handwriting this side of the Rockies.
Kathleen, along with Robert, was instrumental in her children's successes, providing an ethical, moral, cultural, emotional and intellectual environment where we all thrived. She will truly be missed.
Kathleen and Robert had 7 seven children together : David (deceased 11-21-90). Douglas, Laura (Mike Deceased 12/21/2018), Paul, Thomas (Gina), Karen (Maurice), Monica (Dave).
Kathleen has 15 Grand children: Douglas: Justin, Andrea(Scott) and Lorin, Laura: Tim(Carla), Phillip(Sarah) and Maria, Paul: Brian(Kara), Teresa(Vance) and Aaron, Thomas: Jessica(Daniel), Karen: Keuper(Alli), Kurtis(Kari) and Marie(Mike), Monica: Derick, Forrest and Emily(TJ)
Kathleen has 20.25 Great Grandchildren: Douglas/Justin: Dejah, Elijah, Alijeh, Laura/Tim: Alexis, Andrew, Austin, Laura/Phillip: Gunnar, Griffin, Genevieve, Laura/Maria: Jesus, Jason, Paul/Teresa: Tryfon, Isabel, Lilly, Logan, Paul/Aaron; Samantha, Dillon, Karen/Keuper: Roen, Ryker, Stella, Karen\Marie: Everett, Eila, Monica\Emily: One on the way, 8 weeks.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 17th at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple. A vigil service will be held Thursday, Jan 16, at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
A very special thanks to all who participated in the care of Kathleen in her last few declining years especially those at the Paramount Health and Rehabilitation facility.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Utah, 4242 S. 300 W., Murray, UT 84107 .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020