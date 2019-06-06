Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2030 W. Chateau Avenue
Taylorsville, UT
Kathryn A. Billings


Kathryn A. Billings Obituary
Kathryn A. Billings
1921 ~ 2019
Kathryn Ashcraft Billings was born January 12, 1921 and died May 23, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8th, 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2030 W. Chateau Avenue, Taylorsville, Utah. The family will receive friends at a viewing Friday evening, June7th, from 6-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, as well as from 10-10:45 a.m. on June 8th, prior to the services. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. Full obituary is available at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 6 to June 7, 2019
