Kathryn C. Kearney
1944 - 2019
West Jordan, UT-On this day, April 1, 2019 at 8:55 AM, our beloved mother Kathryn Colleen Barnes Kearney departed this life. She was born on October 1, 1944 to Roy Eldon Barnes and Erma Lee Tennison in Cedaredge, CO. She is preceded in death by her father, grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and distant cousins. She is survived by her mother, son Scott (Sheila Munro) Kearney, and daughter Jan (Gene Carter) Kearney. She will be deeply missed by all who knew this loving tender soul. God bless.
A viewing will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM, all at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. To see full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019