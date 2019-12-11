Home

Kathryn Doss Obituary
Kathryn Doss
May 6, 1930 ~ Dec 5, 2019
Kathryn Doss, 89, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 in St. George, UT. Kathryn was born on May 6, 1930 in Murray, UT to Michael Borich and Mary Golish Borich. She married Lowell W. Doss on June 6, 1957 in Salt Lake City, UT. They treasured their thirty-four years of marriage till his passing on January 24, 1991.
Kathryn loved almost everything that she did. She would always have a smile on her face, no matter the task. She was a very giving person, and searched for ways to help others. She loved being in the sun, whether it was tending to her plants or golfing. One of her favorite past-times was playing Bingo and working on puzzles. Anyone that knew her knew of her love for dolls and angels, and she had collected many in her lifetime.
Kathryn is survived by her sister, Mary Johnson, and a gazillion nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Doss; her parents, Michael and Mary Borich; her brothers, Peter Borich, George Borich, and Dan Borich, and her sisters, Ruby Borich and Dorthy Huss.
Kathryn will be missed. The family would like to invite you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
