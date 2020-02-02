|
|
Kathryn Joy Koch Owens Guthrie
1954~2020
Cottonwood heights, UT-Kathryn Joy Koch Owens Guthrie born 4-17-1954 passed away 1-17-2020 surrounded by her "men". Kathy graduated from Cottonwood High in 1972 then retired from Qwest Communications in 2002. With a lot of adventures in between. A celebration of life will be held around 4-17-2020. For details when they become more defined send an email to [email protected], or check her Facebook page and read the online obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020