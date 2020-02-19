|
|
Kathryn Irene
Kerr Anderson
1952 ~ 2020
Kathryn Irene Anderson passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on January 29, 1952 in Ely, NV to Alfred and Irene Pierce Kerr. She married Dean Anderson on February 17, 1973 at the Sacred Heart Church in Ely, NV. Ma loved serving The Lord. She loved her place of worship, The Rock Church. Is was her second home and she loved all her friends there. Ma loved her daughters and her grandchildren more than anything in this world. She loved spending time with her girls and grandkids and her son in law, Boone. It was her favorite thing. Ma's best friend was her sister, Patty. They are soulmates. She loved her nephew, Casey like a son and loved spending time with him. She loved going to the movies and dinner with her brother, Lester and his wife Cindy. Everyone that knew Ma knows what an amazing heart she had. Her gift of love was angelic. Ma loved going to the lake and spending time with close friends there. She loved camping, boating, snowmobiling, motorcycles and road trips. She did those things every weekend with her husband, Dean and her daughters, Alfie & Kelli. Her and Daddy gave their girls an adventurous, wonderful, joyful, loving, fun life. She loved animals and people more than anyone we have ever known. Her unconditional love gave everyone around her something to believe in. She joined Daddy on Sunday, February 9th, 2020. She was at peace knowing she would be joining Daddy and Jesus. We will miss her mot than anything in this big beautiful life. We know she is happy, and we will see her again. Our angel in life, now an angel forever. Rest in peace Ma, we love you endlessly. Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Alfie Rae Symes and Kelli Marie (Boone) Ashcraft. Sister, Patricia Burt. Brother, Lester Kerr. Granddaughters, Triniti Ashcraft, Kieran Ashcraft, Kenyan Symes and grandson, Silas Symes. Nephews Casey Kerr, Chris Burt and niece, Rachel Edgley. Preceded in death by her husband, Dean Alan Anderson, her parents Alfred and Irene and a brother, Lynn Burt. Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South 1700 West, Bluffdale, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Rock Church, 11630 South 700 East, Draper, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020