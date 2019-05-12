Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaysville City Cemetery
Kathryn Kofoed (Kathy) Comish


Kathryn Kofoed (Kathy) Comish Obituary
1942 ~ 2019
Kathy passed away on May 3, 2019 following a lingering illness. Kathy was born on May 6, 1942 to Weldon and Delva Kofoed in Logan, UT. She attended Logan High School and Utah State University.
She met Joseph W. (Bill) Comish in 1966 while he was on leave from the U.S. Air Force. They were married on February 11, 1967.
Kathy loved her family, her dogs, jewelry and her flowers. She kept a beautiful rose garden. She also loved making and collecting teddy bears as well as painting in oils and acrylics.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bill, her three sons; Richard (Jamie), Michael and William; two sisters, Pam Austin and Leslie Austin; two brothers, Clair Kofoed and Jim Kofoed; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, Kathy's remains will be cremated and buried in the Kaysville City Cemetery on May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Family and close friends are invited to the graveside memorial ceremony.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019
