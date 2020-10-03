Kathryn Reynolds Patterson
1925 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Kathryn Reynolds Patterson passed away at her home on September 27, 2020, just a few days after her 95th birthday. She was born to Arthur Reed and Jeannette Cox Reynolds on September 19, 1925 in Salt Lake City where she lived almost all of her years. Kathryn graduated from East High School and the University of Utah where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority.
Kathryn married Charles Patterson on November 26, 1947. With Charles, she made a warm and loving home where they raised five children. With all five still at home, Kathryn returned to school where she received a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Utah. After graduation, Kathryn worked for more than 20 years at Primary Children's Hospital as a clinical social worker in the social services department.
In retirement, Kathryn and Charles travelled throughout the United States and Europe. They enjoyed daily walks in their neighborhood in Salt Lake and seasonal getaways to their homes in Midway and St. George.
Described by those who knew her as strong, lovely and classy, Kathryn had treasured friendships, some that lasted more than 80 years. She was part of a group of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority sisters who met for lunch once a month for over 70 years.
Kathryn was committed to her family, always interested, supportive and generous. In her last months, Kathryn would tell her family that she "had a good life". Her caring and kindness made for a good life for those she loved. She will be deeply missed.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her parents, brother Reed and husband Charles. She is survived by her brother Douglas and his wife Marilyn, son Scott (Jocelyn), daughter Annabel Bodell (Mark), son Brent (Susan), daughter Jenny Patterson Bech (Fritz) of Salt Lake City and son James (Jennifer) of Hood River, Oregon, along with fifteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu flowers, please consider a contribution to the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Utah, www.namiut.org
. Kathryn's immediate family will have a private memorial service and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.