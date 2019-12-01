Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Dieckmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Ann (Bantock) Dieckmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Ann (Bantock) Dieckmann Obituary
Kathy Ann (Bantock) Dieckmann
1951 ~ 2019
God took home an angel today, Kathy passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.
Kathy was born on April 11, 1951, in Salt Lake City Utah, to Merle Bantock Jr. and Vernetta (Kaye) Kesler Beasley, she was the 3rd oldest out of 6 children.
A Memorial service will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 So. Redwood Road.
For complete obituary please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -