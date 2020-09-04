July 7, 1947 ~ July 12, 2020

Kathy Anne Christensen, age 73, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and COVID-19. She was born on July 7, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT to Harold and Betty May and grew up in the Rose Park neighborhood of the city. After graduating from West High School in 1965, she married Craig Posselli, who preceded her in death. They had two sons, Brett Posselli and Craig Parrish Posselli. She met Steven Christensen in 1986 and married him in Reno, NV on Dec 28, 1996. They shared 34 years together.

Kathy had a giving heart and loved to serve others. She was a dedicated mother and committed wife first and foremost. She had a beautiful spirit, compassionate and caring, generous with her time and resources. Her motto was, "What can I do for you?" She was very well loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Kathy worked her entire career at L3 Communications in Salt Lake City, UT. She worked her way up from a line worker to a top-level manager in the military inventory department over her 44-year career. She was a cherished loyal employee and an integral part of the department's success. After her retirement, she moved with Steven to Sun City West, AZ to enjoy her later years living the desert life. Kathy loved to travel. Alongside her husband and beloved family/friends, she visited many exciting places, including Italy, Hong Kong, Panama, Aruba, Margarita Island, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Mexico and Hawaii.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Steven Christensen, Sun City West, AZ, son, Brett Posselli, Surprise, AZ, step-sons, Zachary Christensen (Heidi) Portland, OR, Jesse (Chante') Christensen, Salt Lake City, UT, brother, Louis May (Connie), Clinton, UT, grandchildren, Tyler (Mykelle) Posselli, Aberdeen, TX, Christina (Matt) Withers, Chico, CA and Kai Christensen and one great grandchild, Emmalynn Withers. Her parents, Harold and Betty May, stepmother, Sue May and son Parrish Posselli preceded her in death.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a formal celebration of her life and services will be held in Salt Lake City at a later date.



