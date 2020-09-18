1/1
Kathy Bueno Caldwell
1955 - 2020
On September 8, 2020, our beloved sister, aunt and friend left to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Kathy was the youngest daughter of Tony and Josephine Bueno and was born in Trinidad, Colorado on December 5, 1955
Kathy leaves behind her three siblings: William (Joyce) Bueno and Michael (Helen) Bueno, sister and best friend, Phyllis Bueno, along with many nieces, nephews and friends who were fortunate to personally know her kind and selfless nature. The family would like to personally thank the following for their support and care for Kathy during this time: Kathy Barnett and Bea Arco, niece Michelle (Neil) Namauu; niece Audree Bueno, big brother, Bill Bueno and her sister and best friend, Phyllis Bueno.
It would be Kathy's wish to leave you all this scripture
John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
The family will be having a memorial for Kathy in the spring, her favorite time of the year. Please contact her sister Phyllis Bueno at (801) 359-0795 for information.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
