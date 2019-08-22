Home

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Latter Day Saint Meetinghouse
2447 W. 11400 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Latter Day Saint Meetinghouse
2447 W. 11400 S.
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
Kathy Glaittli


1954 - 2019
Kathy Glaittli Obituary
Kathy Rockwood Glaittli
1954 ~ 2019
Kathy Rockwood Glaittli peacefully passed from this earth life on August 20, 2019. Born on August 28, 1954 to Linn and Elsie Rockwood. Kathy was a loving mother, teacher and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary. Kathy is survived by her husband Doug, children Annie (Mitch) Inkley, Liz, Chris, Matt and Gabi, brothers Alan (Ghislaine) Rockwood, Scott (Kate) Rockwood, Frank (Heidi) Rockwood and brother-in-law Steve Farley. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Latter Day Saint Meetinghouse 2447 W. 11400 S. South Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be on Friday from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) and Saturday at the church from 10:30-11:30 am prior to services. For complete obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019
