Kathy L McClure
(Dumas)
In Loving Memory
On June 12, 2018 I lost my Mother and my best friend. It's been one year since you have been gone. Not one day goes by that I don't think of you and miss our conversations and ongoing plans to travel. You were my Rock and you are greatly missed.
She was born on April 11, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Vern Allen and Mary Arlene (Scott) Dumas. She was a 1962 graduate from South High School. After graduation she married Ronnie B. Garbett and they had two beautiful daughters. After many years in Utah she found herself in Santa Cruz, CA in which she had dreamed of living. In 1994 she completed a Bachelors of Arts in Anthropology at Berkley CA. Shortly after completing her most desired dream of going to Berkley she started her own business. She called it Computer Helper and everyone that used her services spoke very highly of her. My Mom was active in her community and loved being on the Finance Committee and the Board of Directors in her park. She loved to write and had written and published several books. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Foster-Deskins (Dean) of Kasilof, AK and Wendy Garbett of Modesto CA and her sister Donna McKay of Utah. She was blessed with 2 grandchildren, Kyle Foster (Jennie) of Rhode Island and Kassandra Mehlhoff of Hemet CA. She had 3 great-grand children, Savannah Mehlhoff and Emmett and Maximus Foster, whom she loved with all her heart and was very proud of. She was preceded in death by both her parents and recently her beloved sister, Betty J Davison. As per her wishes her Ashes were scattered out to sea in the Monterey Bay.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 12, 2019