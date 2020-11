1950 ~ 2020

St George, Utah-Kathy Marie (Andersen) Larsen, age 69, passed away Saturday morning 11/7/2020 at her daughters home peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Wadena, Minnesota 11/29/1950 on her parents farm.

Parents: Louis F. Andersen and Waneta (Neta) Son Andersen Moell. She was raised in Layton, Utah and lived in West Valley most of her life. She was an accountant for the Salt Lake City Airport Authority where she retired. She is survived by her three children Travis J Larsen (Sandy), Brandon D Larsen (Tina) and Brittany D McBride (Troy). Five sisters Phyllis Phillips (Duane), Lois Hammon (Charles), Sharon Gentry, Linda Myers and Mary Larsen (Tony). Six grandchildren Alexandria Marie Larsen, Nathan McBride, Ashlee McBride, Zachery Larsen, Garrett Larsen and Bryce Larsen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Brittany's home on November 28, 2020 from 2 pm to 6 pm. 530 N 160 West Cir, St George, Utah 84770

"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."



