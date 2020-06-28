6/26/1944 ~ 3/15/2020

Happy Birthday to our sister Kathy. We miss your laugh that could fill the room and your kindness that filled our hearts. We have thousands of memories that we shared growing up - family trips, Christmas Eves, Easter hats, the lively and passionate debates, the capers and the cabin with Mom and Dad. You were a bright light, a teacher and a friend. Kathy Lynn, you had true grit. We miss you and will love you always.

Gary, Cynthia, Marsha, Brent and Dan



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store