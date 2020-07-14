Katie Peros Dimas

1922 - 2020

A Poem about Yiayia

You are the best

I love you very much

Awesome Grandma

Young at heart

Impossibly stubborn

Astounding cook

Our beloved Mother Yiayia, great grandmother, Godmother, relative, and friend, Katie Peros Dimas passed away on the morning of July 12, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in Van Houten, New Mexico on August 17, 1922, to Nicholas and Filio (Marangudakis) Perakis (Peros). She was proud to be a coal miner's daughter. Living through the Great Depression left an indelible impression on Katie, leaving her to be hard-working and frugal her entire life. She married Peter C. Dimas on July 31, 1949. They ran the Bingham Grocery, where they lived and raised three sons-Gregory, Theodore, and Nicholas.

Katie Worked for many years while ensuring a hot meal was on the table each night for her family. She worked at S.H. Kress, the Bingham Grocery, and for many years at Litton Industries (where she made many life-long friends), and lovingly cared for her grandchildren. Yiayia found joy in many things. She worked innumerable hours in her garden and like to take walks even into her nineties. She loved to cook, visit and care for her sick or invalid friends, go to church, and generously dispense advice on living a healthy and righteous life. She also liked a bit of chocolate and a cup of coffee (but not more than was good for you!). She was always thankful for the many good things that others did for her and always offered words of appreciation and gratitude. She sincerely missed the visits of her friends and family in the COVID19 precautions in place that limited them.

Katie was a life-long member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She sang for many years in the choir and taught us all by her example of faith and devotion. She was also a member of the Philoptochos and Daughters of Minos associations. Those greeting her in the next life include: her parents Nicholas and Filio, her brothers and sisters James, John, Peter, Harriet (Bunny), and Athena, her beloved husband Peter, her baby son Christopher and great-grand daugther Alice. She is survived by her sons Gregory (Evelyn), Ted (Kjerstine), and Nicholas (Valerie), her grandchildren Karissa, Catherine, Kristiana, Ana, Sophia, Daniel, Sarah, Peter, Karyne, Kiersten, and her eight great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements through Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, July 16 from 6-8PM at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Funeral services will be on Friday July 17 at 12:00 noon at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 279 South 300 West Salt Lake City, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Holy Trinity/Prophet Elias Church of Greater Salt Lake.

May her memory be Eternal.



